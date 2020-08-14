Community Helps Save the Todd Herendeen Theatre

Herendeen said that since the post, ticket sales have spiked and donations are pouring in.

The local community in Panama City Beach rushed in to help save the Todd Herendeen Theatre, after owner and performer Todd Herendeen posted to Facebook, saying the theatre was in danger of closing, Panama City News Herald reports.

Herendeen said that since the post, ticket sales have spiked and donations are pouring in.

"I can't even explain the humility that I have (because) the community has stepped up," Herendeen said. "I'm not really a tear-crying-type person, I try to be a positive get-up-and-brush-your-knees-off type, but it has made me very grateful and emotional at times knowing that people care that much about us."

The theatre was founded three years ago, and features records and other musical memorabilia covering the walls. Herendeen's performances include tributes to rock and country stars, notably Elvis Presley.

"We can't beat the sand and the water, nor do we try, but you can only get burnt one day and then you have to do something more," Herendeen said. "We hope to offer up something that leaves them with a memorable experience that will also help to bring them back."

Despite the support from the community, Herendeen isn't sure if the theatre will survive if it must remain closed for much longer.

"We don't know the future, and if it's as bad as the last six months, I know we won't be here," he said.

