Caissie Levy Performs at Young Actors Theatre This Month

Broadway Star Caissie Levy will give two intimate concerts at Young Actors Theatre on January 20, 2023.

Caissie is currently in her eighth Broadway show, Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstodt, and also starred this year in Roundabout's Caroline, or Change and Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter. On Broadway, she created the roles of Elsa in Disney's Frozen and Fantine in the revival of Les Misérables. On Broadway and London's West End, she originated the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award winning revival of Hair, and Molly in Ghost. Other Broadway credits include Elphaba in Wicked LA; Penny in Hairspray (also 1st national tour & Toronto); Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off Broadway credits include First Daughter's Suite (The Public Theater); Murder Ballad (MTC). Caissie's voice can be heard on five original cast albums, and her solo EP, With You, is available wherever you get your music. In concert, she backed up Sir Rod Stewart in his Las Vegas residency, headlined Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, and regularly plays solo across the US, UK and Canada. caissielevy.com IG/Twitter @CaissieLevy

Caissie serves as an executive producer of Young Actors Theatre's next special project, Joni & The Whale -- a movie musical, written and composed by David Reiser.

Proceeds of the concerts benefit the development of the movie musical at Young Actors Theatre.