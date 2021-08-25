CROSSING JORDAN Enters Final Weekend At Young Actors Theatre

a??Young Actors Theatre's CROSSING JORDAN is now in its final weekend! The production is based on the award-winning book by local author Adrian Fogelin.

Set in Tallahassee, the story tackles racism and is a poignant reminder that fences too often separate us.

Purchase tickets at https://www.youngactorstheatre.com/box-office.html.

Walk up and Phone box office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 9:30am - 12:00pm. The phone number is 850-386-6602, ext. 2. Box office is open for the two weeks prior to each mainstage show through the closing of the show.

Founded in 1975, Young Actors Theatre is a??Tallahassee's premiere performing arts school and youth theatre. Support our mission to deliver high-quality theatre education to children of the Big Bend Community.