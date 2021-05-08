Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BECKY'S NEW CAR Will Be Performed at Theatre Tallahassee Next Month

The theatre is also planning to offer a streaming/virtual presentation of this production in July.

May. 8, 2021  
Theatre Tallahassee will present Becky's New Car, by Steven Dietz, June 18-20 & 25-27, 2021.

Have you ever been tempted to flee your own life? Becky Foster is caught in middle age, middle management and in a middling marriage - with no prospects for change on the horizon. Then one night a socially inept and grief-struck millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where Becky works. Becky is offered nothing short of a new life ... and the audience is offered a chance to ride shotgun in a way that most plays wouldn't dare.

The theatre will be offering this production live, with limited capacity seating. Audiences will need to follow social distancing guidelines and masks will be mandatory for all audience members.

Performances:

Fri, June 18 at 8pm
Sat, June 19 at 8pm
Sun, Jun 20 at 2pm
Fri, June 25 at 8pm
Sat, June 26 at 8pm
Sun, Jun 27 at 2pm

General admission tickets go on sale May 10th.

The theatre is also planning to offer a streaming/virtual presentation of this production in July. Tickets for virtual performances will be available at a later date.

Learn more at https://theatretallahassee.org/2020-2021-season/beckys-new-car-2021/.


