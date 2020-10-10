Young Actors Announced to Play Theo in PIPPIN at the Sydney Lyric at The Star

The show opens at the Sydney Lyric at The Star for an exclusive season from 24 November 2020.

Producers John Frost and Suzanne Jones today announced the four young boys who will share the role of Theo in the Broadway musical PIPPIN which opens at the Sydney Lyric at The Star for an exclusive season from 24 November 2020.

The young actors are Andy Alexander (11 years old, from Lilyfield), George Halahan-Cantwell (12, Erskineville), William Wheeler (12, Rodd Point) and Ryan Yeates (15, Canada Bay).

They join the previously announced stellar cast of Ainsley Melham as Pippin, Gabrielle McClinton as Leading Player, Kerri-Anne Kennerley as Pippin's saucy grandmother Berthe, Simon Burke as Pippin's demanding father Charles, Lucy Maunder as Catherine, Leslie Bell as Pippin's stepmother Fastrada, and Euan Doidge as Lewis, Pippin's half-brother.

Also in the cast as Players and Swings are Danik Abishev, Olivia Carniato, Angelique Cassimatis, Bayley Edmends, Joel Granger, Chaska Halliday, Matt Jenson, Zoe Marshall, Harley McLeish, William Meager, Joe Meldrum, Amy Nightingale-Olsen, Thomas Remaili, Gretel Scarlett, Suzanne Steele, Andrew Sumner and Jessica Ward.

This unforgettable new production is the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Hailed by the New York Times as "Astonishing. A PIPPIN for the 21st century. Dazzling and awe-inspiring", it's unlike anything you have ever seen before!

With a beloved score by Oscar and Grammy winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), PIPPIN tells the story of a young man at a crossroads in his life. Does he follow in the footsteps of his father, one of the most powerful men in the land? Or does he strike out on his own, to find his own 'corner of the sky'? PIPPIN is a play within a play. The story is told by a travelling troupe of actors and acrobats (called 'Players'), directed by the mysterious Leading Player. Like a vaudeville act, the Players both act out the roles of the story and speak directly to the audience.

The captivating new production is directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Hair, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess). It features sizzling choreography by Tony Award nominee Chet Walker in the style of Bob Fosse and circus creation of breathtaking acrobatics by Gypsy Snider of the Montreal-based circus company Les 7 doigts de la main (also known as 7 Fingers). PIPPIN features many Broadway standards including Corner of the Sky, Magic To Do, Glory, No Time at All, Morning Glow and Love Song.

With a book by Roger O. Hirson and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, PIPPIN features music supervision by Ryan Cantwell, arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman, scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design by Dominique Lemieux, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Garth Helm. PIPPIN is produced in Australia by John Frost and Suzanne Jones in association with Barry and Fran Weissler, and Howard and Janet Kagan. PIPPIN was first performed at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, and is produced in Australia by John Frost, Suzanne Jones, Foundation Theatres and The Star.

The exhilarating Tony Award-winning hit musical PIPPIN is full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of Wicked. Join us ... for this magical, unforgettable production!

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You