Woollahra Philharmonic's Opener DESTINATIONS AND ADVENTURES Begins This Month At St Columba

There's magic and adventure, cinematic spectacle and melting moments aplenty when the Woollahra Philharmonic returns with a sparkling program in June.

Not just for the kids, Destinations & Adventures features music from Australia, the movies, the ballet and more. Come and be taken on a magical adventure as the WPO delves into the rich tapestry of the Dukas score for The Sorcerer's Apprentice, the spellbinding music of Ross Edward's Ecstatic Dances, two blockbuster film scores by John Williams and the mesmerising oboe solo in Morricone's score from the 1986 movie, The Mission. Plus much, much more!

Taking a starring role this concert is the orchestra's principal oboist Karen Evans (pictured left), who has been with the WPO since 2001. Growing up in Bathurst, Karen studied piano, clarinet and saxophone before taking up the oboe. After a school career which included numerous State and National awards tours of Japan and America, Karen won her an Encore nomination for outstanding achievement in her HSC performances. On acceptance into the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Karen studied under Rixon Thomas and Guy Henderson, completing a Bachelor of Music Studies. While there, she performed with the Sydney Conservatorium Symphony Orchestra and Wind Orchestra as well as the Sydney Youth Orchestra Chamber Ensemble and extensively with the SBS Radio and Television Youth Orchestra, including on a tour to Russia. Karen has also been a guest soloist with the Blue Mountains Chamber Orchestra and a guest player with the TOPS Orchestra and the Australian Lawyers Orchestra. In addition to the WPO, Karen also plays in the Sydney Wind Symphony under conductor Mark Brown.

The WPO also welcomes back to the conductor's stand the talents of JOHN BUCKLEY (below) who last performed with the Orchestra in 2017. John has enjoyed a long, successful career as a conductor, multi-instrumentalist, adjudicator, clinician and music educator spanning thirty five years. He began his professional musical career at the age of sixteen in the Australian Defence Force before his selection to train as a music director for appointment in the Royal Australian Air Force in 1994. On graduation, he was awarded the prize in conducting and Dux of the Music Director Course. In 1999, he was appointed Commanding Officer and Music Director of the RAAF Air Command Band in Sydney and proudly led this band for a decade on successful tours of New Zealand, East Timor, Gallipoli, Iraq, Afghanistan and throughout Australia. Highlights include performances at the 2000 Sydney Olympic and Paralympics Games and Federation Celebrations in 2001. He is currently Music Director of the Corrective Services NSW Band, conductor of the Senior and Junior Bands at Pennant Hills High School, the Sydney Wind Symphony and the Wind Symphony at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

NB The WPO's founding president and principal flautist, Potts Point local Martin Cohen, recently won the 2019 Woollahra Citizenship Award in recognition of his (and the orchestra's!) outstanding contribution to local culture. Pictured left with the Mayor.



Woollahra Philharmonic Orchestra: DESTINATIONS & ADVENTURES

Conductor: John Buckley, Oboe: Karen Evans

St Columba Uniting Church, corner Ocean and Forth St Woollahra

Saturday 22 June 5.30pm | Sunday 23 June 2.30pm Tickets: $35-$25, children under 12 free

Bookings: www.ticketbooth.com.au More information 0411 150 567 or www.wpo.org.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You