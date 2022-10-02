Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Willoughby Symphony Orchestra to Present Highlights From Disney's FANTASIA This Month

There will be two concerts only on Saturday 22 October at the Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood.

Oct. 02, 2022  
WILLOUGHBY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA will present highlights from two of Disney's most extraordinary and groundbreaking animated features, Fantasia, and its sequel Fantasia 2000 in concert live to film. There will be two concerts only on Saturday 22 October at the Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood.

Conducted by George Ellis scenes from each of the two iconic films will be projected in high definition on a large screen above the orchestra as they perform classical selections including Beethoven's "The Pastoral Symphony," Debussy's "Clair de Lune," Phonchielli's "Dance of the Hours," Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstance," Respighi's "Pines of Rome," and Dukas' "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," among others.

Released to great acclaim in 1940, Walt Disney's Fantasia was his boldest experiment at the time and culminated in the creative visionary's desire to blend animated imagery with classical music. The original film score was conducted by Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra, recorded in stereophonic sound, which was still an experimental medium at the time. What had begun as a vehicle to develop Mickey Mouse's career with an animation short titled "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" went on to become a genuine cinema classic.

This rare and wonderful experience of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra performing live-to-picture is a revelation for both long-time fans and those seeing Disney's brilliant animations for the first time.





