WICKED in Sydney Launches $45 Digital Lottery

WICKED has announced a $45 digital Lottery for all performances at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from 25 August, in association with TodayTix.

Entries for the digital Lottery for the first week of performances are now open, and will close at 1.00pm AEST on Wednesday 16 August. Successful entrants will have the chance to purchase up to two tickets to WICKED at the exclusive price of $45. An additional entry to the Lottery is available to participants who share across social media. The Lottery will continue to run each week for the duration of the Sydney season, opening every Thursday at 12:01am AEST and closing the following Wednesday at 1:00pm AEST for the upcoming week’s performances.

HOW TO ENTER THE WICKED DIGITAL LOTTERY:

Download the official TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store

app in the App Store or Google Play Store Enter the digital Lottery for a chance to purchase up to two $45 tickets to WICKED

Participants who share across socials gain an additional entry to the Lottery

The Lottery opens every Thursday at 12:01am AEST and closes the following Wednesday at 1:00pm AEST

Winners will be informed each “WICKED Wednesday” for that week’s upcoming performances, with a limited number of tickets available per show

Winners will be notified via email, SMS and push notification, and will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

Labelled “Broadway’s Biggest Blockbuster” by the New York Times, WICKED flies into the Sydney Lyric Theatre on 25 August. The stellar Australian cast is led by Courtney Monsma as Glinda, the bubbly popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”, and Sheridan Adams as Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”. Robyn Nevin plays the role of Madame Morrible, Todd McKenney is the Wizard, Liam Head plays Fiyero, Adam Murphy has been cast as Dr Dillamond, Shewit Belay plays Nessarose and Kurtis Papadinis is Boq.

On behalf of his Co-producers, John Frost said, “We are delighted to be offering WICKED fans the chance to win $45 tickets through the TodayTix digital Lottery. Our first performance is getting closer and we can’t wait to open in Sydney so that Australians can experience to spectacle of WICKED.”

Almost 20 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards, WICKED is “A Complete Triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry and think” (USA Today).

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One born with emerald-green skin is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends…until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced by in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live Australia, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

WICKED is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

For more information on the WICKED $45 digital Lottery, visit www.todaytix.com or download the TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store. Experience the unforgettable, award-winning musical WICKED in Sydney this year.