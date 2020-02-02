Voca People Come To Australia In May 2020

Full of energy and bursting with laughter, VOCA PEOPLE are an international a-cappella musical comedy that has been seen in over 44 countries by 3 million people. It's now Australia's turn to hear these original and thrilling theatrical harmonies for the first time when VOCA PEOPLE perform their premiere season in Sydney on 1 May and Melbourne on 3 May.

Dressing their whole bodies in milky-white with ruby-red lips, VOCA PEOPLE present themselves as a group of friendly aliens from the planet Voca, somewhere behind the sun...where all communication is made by music and vocal expressions. The VOCA PEOPLE believe that life is music and music is life. They visit planet Earth and they have a lot to sing about.

Without any instruments or sound effects, VOCA PEOPLE combine flawless a-cappella and modern beat-box simulations to recreate the most appealing music - taking audiences through a musical odyssey featuring more than 80 a-cappella (a style made universally popular in the recent Pitch Perfect movies) and beat-box versions of all-time favourite hits. Artists featured in the performance are very diverse, including Madonna, Michael Jackson and Mozart plus many more!

As visually stunning and hilarious as it is vocally dazzling, these 8 talented alien singers are also comedians who engage the audience in a way that delights the crowd. Every show of VOCA PEOPLE is a unique and energetic musical that provides you with lots of excitement - from the history of music, to the songs of silver screen, to the music of love and more.

Watch VOCA PEOPLE at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w0WEdwFeeXQ

Tour Dates

SYDNEY

Venue: State Theatre, 39 Market Street, Sydney

Date & Times: Friday 1 May at 1pm & 7.30pm

Prices: tickets from $49

Bookings: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/artist/1736035

MELBOURNE

Venue: Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Date & Times: Sunday 3 May 1pm & 7.30pm

Prices: tickets from $59

Bookings: https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2020/contemporary-music/voca-people





