VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Sydney Premiere of ONCE

Darlinghurst Theatre Company's production of ONCE will play at Sydney's Eternity Playhouse from 26 June - 21 July, starring Toby Francis (Kinky Boots), Stefanie Caccamo (Beautiful) and Cameron Daddo (The Sound of Music).

Check out the trailer below!

Directed by Richard Carroll ONCE is based on the movie of the same name by John Carney and features a spell-binding score by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. It is the only Broadway show with music to win Academy, Grammy, Olivier and Tony Awards.

Fans who can't wait for the opening of ONCE on 26 June, can attend an exclusive preview of the show when the cast make a special guest appearance during 'Folk Like Us x VIVID Xcelerate' at The Soda Factory. This special performance will feature a selection of songs from the show, including the Oscar-winning 'Falling Slowly'. The evening's festivities commence at 6pm at The Soda Factory, 16 Wentworth Avenue, Surry Hills, with the cast of ONCE scheduled to appear after 9:15pm on Sunday 2 June. Entry to this VIVID Sydney event is free of charge, however prior online registration is necessary at: https://bit.ly/2WYe3bz

BOOK NOW: https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/whats-on/once or call (02) 8356 9987





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You