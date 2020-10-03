VIDEO: Sydney Opera House Streams Keaton Henson's SIX LETHARGIES

Watch the full performance here!

Sydney Opera House is now streaming a full performance of Keaton Henson's Six Lethargies.

This performance is a beautiful meditation on the musician's own experience as a chronic anxiety sufferer. This unique audiovisual experience used data from previous audience members - hooked up to biometric sensors - to give real-time responses to the music, which was capable of altering the visual and lighting design during the performance itself.

Plus ahead of the full performance tune in for an exclusive recorded performance of Henson's latest single 'Husk' from his forthcoming album Monument, which Keaton says is "about waking up and realising that you've aged. That time, the traitor, has taken from you your best years, the ones where your bones didn't ache and you could make it through the day without questioning existence."

Six Lethargies was composed by Henson and commissioned by Sydney Opera House for Vivid LIVE 2019, in partnership with the Barbican Centre, London and the National Concert Hall, Dublin.

Watch the full performance below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You