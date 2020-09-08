VIDEO: New Music Video RETURN Raises Money for the Actors Benevolent Fund and Wilin Centre For Indigenous Arts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lead performers include David Harris, Arielle Jacobs, Ainsley Melham, Laura Murphy, Tim Omaji, Jemma Rix and Ruva.

A group of stars has joined forces for a new video, called Return, created to boost spirits for the performing arts industry and raise funds for the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and entertainment benevolent funds across Australia.

The song was written by Australian composer Jess Newman and musically produced by Isaac Hawyard.

Choir: Stephanie Adams, Felicity Amos, Tamara Lee Bailey, Bianca Baykara, Allie Bizzanelli, Tom Kantor Du Toit Brendenkamp, Simon Buchner, Louise Butler, Tahra Cannon, Adam Canny, Kate Carey, Baylie Carson, Jessica Condon, Patrick Conolly, Rosie Daly, Ed Deganos, Jessica Ellis, Jake Gardner, Georgia Gourlay, Lachlan Griffith, Juan Gomez, Sam Harmon, Sam Hamilton, Kirralee Hiller, Jody Hooker, Tayla Jarrett, Belinda Jenkin, Zule Khan, Kiana Krizak, Sarah Krndija, Hannah Mackay, Thomas McGuane.Imogen Moore, Elise Muley, Jadd Munzer, Haji Myrteza, Chris Pappas, Michael Paton, Taylor Penrose, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Shannen Alyce Quan, Laila Sabir, Taylor Swan, Connor Sweeney, Ethan Taylor, Emily Thompson, Montana Tonkin, Jessica Velucci, Katie Weston, Sherry Watson

Dancers: Marty Alix, Sheridan Anderson, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Katrina Bickerton, Daisy Calnin, Olivia Carniato, Shay Debney, Luca Dinardo, Elandrah Feo, Brett Fisher, Tarik Frimpong, Sebastian Johnston, Sian Kelly, Ashleigh Kiven, Liam Kocijan, Stefan Lagoulis, Freya List, Jazz Miller, Noah Missell, Tom New, Rune Nydal, Neville Parry, Melissa Pham, John Reed, Emma Russell, Ben Scarmozzino, David Sirianni, Maddy Rose Smith, Tigist Strode, Angelina Thompson, Romy Vuksan, Mietta White, Jamie Winbank, Celina Yuen.

