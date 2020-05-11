VIDEO: Emma Pask Performs Live From Empty Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House

Emma Pask and her band live streamed their performance at the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday, May 9. This was the first concerts to be live streamed from the empty venue.

Performing live with her electrifying three-piece band, Pask brought her effortlessly honest stage presence and powerful vocal ability to transport audiences around the world to the golden era of Jazz.

Watch the full concert below!

Sydney Opera House is an Australian icon and one of the busiest performing arts centres in the world. On this channel you will find performances, behind the scenes content and stories from beneath the sails. With over 40 shows a week at the Sydney Opera House there's something for everyone.





