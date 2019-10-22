Trevor Ashley's THE LYIN' QUEEN Comes to Eternity Theatre

Trevor Ashley's hilarious new adults-only show, THE LYIN' QUEEN, opens at the Sydney Opera House on 26 November for a very limited season. Demand for tickets has been high so this riotous romp will transfer to the Eternity Playhouse as from 10 December for 13 performances only. Expect ridiculous puppets, song parodies, and more out of date politicians than a Liberal party fundraiser.

Glenn Terry, Artistic Director and CEO of the Darlinghurst Theatre Company said "I am so pleased that Trevor Ashley will be bringing his latest show and creation to our stage. Trevor is a Sydney icon, a National treasure and is one of the funniest and most talented performers I know."

Somewhere off the coast of Australia, through the misty waters near Maroochydore, lies an island. A mysterious atoll where it is said beasts of unimaginable terror roam. Legend has it that these monsters have been created - genetically engineered, if you will - by a genius. Well maybe not a genius, but certainly a force of nature.

Yes, Queensland has opened its own version of Jurassic Park, and you're the first guests.

Parodying everything from The Lion King to CATS, Australian politics to disaster flicks (one and the same really), Home and Away to The Masked Singer, THE LYIN' QUEEN, a riotous musical comedy brings together the multi-award losing team who brought you Fat Swan, Little Orphan TrAshley and the smash hit The Bodybag.

In his new adults-only extravaganza, Trevor Ashley stars as Gaye Wray (from Home and Away), an actress desperately trying to shake her soap star status. Sound familiar?

Trevor Ashley said "I'm just thrilled that the response to THE LYIN' QUEEN has been so phenomenal that we are to moving on to play at the Darlinghurst Theatre Co's Eternity Playhouse. I know audiences will love this outrageous show which is chock-full of current events and up-to-the-minute parodies."

When eccentric billionaire Dr. Richard Rabbitborough (Phil Scott) invites Gaye to return home from Los Angeles to star in the commercial for his new theme park, she can't resist the opportunity (or the money). But when a huge electrical storm hits the island, things quickly go downhill, not only for Gaye, but for newly escaped attraction King Schlong who threatens to ravage everything and everyone on the island.

Joining Ashley for the first time is Phil Scott (The Wharf Revue), plus American Psycho stand out Shannon Dooley, Elenoa Rokobaro (Book of Mormon, Caroline or Change) and Brendan Irving (Rocky Horror Show). The extraordinary costumes are by Angie White (Heathers, Mack & Mabel) and choreography by Cameron Mitchell (Catch Me If You Can, Calamity Jane) with lighting design by Gavan Swift (Harry Potter, Heathers).

THE LYIN' QUEEN brings you romance, comedy, politics, trash culture at its cheapest, and a send-up of every movie ever made on or near an island. Expect ridiculous puppets, song parodies, and more out of date politicians than a Liberal party fundraiser.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You