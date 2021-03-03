Trevor Ashley Stars As Liza Minnelli In LIZA (WITH A HE)

Trevor Ashley, one of Australia's cabaret kings and revered drag artists is bringing his brilliant new Liza Minnelli show 'Liza with a (HE)!' to The Regal Theatre at 8pm on Thursday 4th March.

Also known and respected as an Australian musical theatre actor, Ashley has starred in popular theatre productions including Hairspray and The Producers and has appeared on television in "The Very Trevor Ashley Show".

Actor, singer and self confessed diva worshipper, Ashley has delighted and entertained audiences from New York's Don't Tell Mama to the Talk of London in England. His amazing vocal range and quick wit presentation pays respects to who he impersonates whilst gently mocking some of their more outrageous antics!

Ashley made his professional debut in the Sydney Cabaret Convention 1998. His performance impressed both the critics and judges with the Cabaret Hotline calling him "A knockout performer... the clear crowd favourite and the only one to emulate a 'cabaret sensibility'". He then toured his show Trevor The Arena Mega Musical to New York's Don't Tell Mama and The Talk of London in England.

Ashley first introduced Liza to audiences in Liza (on an Em) followed by Liza's Back! (is broken)

His television credits include Comedy Inc., GMA, Australia Day Live, The Mint, and Mornings with Kerri-Anne . As an arranger and orchestrator, he has written for Caroline O'Connor Paul Capsis and Rachel Beck . He has also Musical Directed and accompanied Maria Venuti, Jeanne Little and Shauna Jensen.

Expect all the BIG hits from this multi talented performer including - New York, New York, Cabaret, Ring Them Bells and more in the true LIZA fashion!