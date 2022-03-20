Tim McGarry and Joshua Shediak Premiere Jacob Parker's TELL ME BEFORE THE SUN EXPLODES

Tim McGarry and Joshua Shediak are set to premiere Jacob Parker's Tell Me Before the Sun Explodes. Following his record-breaking and Matilda nominated adaptation of Boy Swallows Universe for Queensland Theatre, Tim McGarry steps onto the stage for the new show at the Kings Cross Theatre (KXT) in May.

When the sun explodes, a countdown begins. Eight minutes until all the light from the sun is lost on earth for good. But what can you do in eight minutes? Tell Me Before The Sun Explodes follows fifty-four-year-old Andrew and twenty-something Chris hanging in the shadows of what they left behind and the possibility of what comes after. From cockroaches to cancer to choreographed gay wedding dances, Parker asks us how we try to say goodbye to something that's already left.

Premiering at KXT from 4 - 14 May, this world premiere production will star Joshua Shediak (Sequin In A Blue Room) as 'Chris', and Tim McGarry (Helpmann Award Winner) as 'Andrew'.

"I remember being struck by the cleverness of Jacob's writing, the bold structure of the play and the fantastically witty, poignant dialogue. I loved it...and love it a little bit more on every read," McGarry said. Landing Tim in the role of 'Andrew' was monumental for director Hayden Tonazzi (This Genuine Moment; Significant Other), and Parker, who have seen first-hand the impact both actors have had in the development of the script.

"Working with Tim specifically has not only been fantastic in terms of all the experiences and insights he brings as both a playwright and a gay man, but in the enthusiasm and support he brings to every development and rehearsal" Parker said.

"The biggest lesson I've learnt so far as an emerging creative is to ask. Just ask for the thing that seems impossible, because you never know what generosity will come your way. And the generosity brought by Tim and Josh in developing this script has been astounding," Tonazzi said.

Tonazzi first joined forces with Parker when staging his debut play, This Genuine Moment at the Old 505 in Sydney. The season was sold-out and lauded by critics, touring to Melbourne last year for another sold-out season at La Mama that was met with five-star reviews and listings in three Top 10 Theatre Shows of 2021.

"A program note tells us that This Genuine Moment 'forgoes camp tropes and sexual humour for awkward and brutal honesty about how we, as queer people, discover the life we want to live'. For once, a program note is absolutely accurate," Michael Brindley said in Stage Whispers. Tell Me Before The Sun Explodes continues this awkward and brutal honesty. It asks how much control we have over the unknown, and when, and when to know that it's ok to let things go.

"Given the year we've had so far, everyone needs a good laugh and a disgusting cry, and this show can definitely deliver both," Shediak says.