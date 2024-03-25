Theatresports All-Stars Show Comes to the Enmore Theatre in May

The performance is on Sunday, 19 May 2024 at 4:00 PM.

Theatresports All-Stars Show Comes to the Enmore Theatre in May
THEATRESPORTS is the longest-running comedy show in town, and is hitting the stage for the 2024 Sydney Comedy Festival.

It's a quick-fire, quick-witted, comedy spectacular that audiences have come to know and love - all made up on the spot, with no rehearsal & no prep time.

Classic and audience favourite games, plus some wild and wonderful challenges to create comedy scenes, stories, songs, epic adventures & improvised musicals – all with a twist!

The annual All-Stars gala showcases the best TheatreSports legends and champion improvisors mixing it up with some of the freshest new talent around, to entertain audiences the only way they know how: by the seat of their pants… and without a safety net!

This year's cast includes Ruby Blinkhorn, David Callan, Ewan Campbell, Jestika Chand, Daniel Cordeaux, Benny Davis, Murray Fahey, Jim Fishwick, Sarah Gaul, Jordan Gregory-Dunsmore, Nat Jensen, John Knowles, Alex Lee, Steve Lynch, Jioji Ravulo, Lisa Ricketts, Adam Spencer, Linette Voller, Jane Watt, Kate Wilkins… and more to come!




