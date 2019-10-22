The 2019 Patrick White Playwrights Award & Fellowship Calls For Entries

Sydney Theatre Company is inviting applications from Australia's talented playwrights for the 2019 Patrick White Playwrights Award and expressions of interest for the Patrick White Playwrights Fellowship. The prizes are designed to benefit both emerging and established writers and have a total prize pool of $32,500.

The Patrick White Playwrights Award has been an annual initiative of the Sydney Theatre Company since 2000. It is held in honour of Patrick White's contribution to Australian theatre and to foster the development of Australian playwrights. In 2010 an additional prize, the Patrick White Playwrights Fellowship, was introduced to recognise and support more established Australian playwrights.

The Patrick White Playwrights Award offers a cash prize of $7,500 for a full-length unproduced play of any genre written by an Australian playwright over 18 years of age. The readers and judges assessing the scripts seek a work that is original and ambitious with strong theatrical potential.

The Patrick White Playwrights Fellowship is a position for an established Australian playwright whose work has been produced professionally in Australia within the last four years. The winning playwright receives a total prize package of $25,000 which includes a year-long Fellowship in recognition of their excellent body of work, and a commission to write a new play. Click here for further information and online entry.

Winners of both the Award and the Fellowship will be announced at an event in April 2020 along with a reading of the Patrick White Playwrights Award winning play.

Closing date for entries to both the Award and the Fellowship is Monday 18 November 2019.

For more information: https://www.sydneytheatre.com.au/patrickwhite

Enquiries: (02) 9250 1700 or playwrights@sydneytheatre.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You