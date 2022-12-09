TREVOR ASHLEY'S MOULIN SCROOGE! Season Extended At Seymour Centre

Trevor Ashley's Moulin Scrooge, the madcap adults-only panto that is playing at the Seymour Centre will now close on 21 December.

Moulin Scrooge tells the story of Saton (Trevor Ashley), a Kings Cross showgirl desperate to save the strip club she works in. She is joined by legendary Carlotta, Stephen Madsen the villain of the piece, The Duke (of York), newcomer Jarrod Moore who plays You-In McGregor and Too-Loose Lautrec, Jakob Ambrose.

Seymour Centre, Reginald Theatre, running Thursday 1 - Wednesday 21 December. For more information visit www.seymourcentre.com Phone: 02 9061 5344.