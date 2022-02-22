TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Will Be Performed In The Royal Botanic Garden In April

In an enchanting world of song and dance, the adventurous Tinkerbell will fly into the Royal Botanic Garden and meet up with the fairies from A Midsummer Night's Dream for the April School Holidays. Together, the cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom go on a magical quest with Tinkerbell.

The audience is invited to dress up and join in the fun! Come as a fairy, an elf, a Jedi, a pirate, or your favourite superhero! Everyone is welcome to join this sparkling adventure with a special visit to 'Bubble Land' to help Tinkerbell and her new fairy friends find her lost wings.

Enter via Morshead Gate, Palace Gate or Conservatorium Gate on Macquarie Street and make your way to Pioneer Garden

Performances run Saturday 9 April - Sunday 24 April 2022.

Bookings: www.shakespeareaustralia.com.au or 02 9011 7704 or Ticketmaster