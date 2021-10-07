THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Reopen at Ensemble Theatre This Month

THE WOMAN IN BLACK, a play by Susan Hill and Stephen Mallatratt will reopen at Ensemble Theatre on October 30.



THE WOMAN IN BLACK, like all the performing arts, abruptly stopped due to the Covid pandemic in June.



The play is the second longest play to run in London's West End. The play opened there in 1989.



Prepare for scares in a gripping ghost story perfect for Ensemble's intimate stage. This spine-chiller will have you watching through your fingers and gasping at every eerie twist and turn.



'Rather spookily WOMAN IN BLACK set has been hanging eerily silent on the Ensemble stage waiting for the actors (and ghosts) to bring it back to life. I am very excited we can now reopen continuing the run of this nearly sold out show. Having an audience back in our space is very moving and with all our Covid safety polices I am looking forward to the Ensemble theatre being live once more' said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.



Mr Kipps (Jamie Oxenbould, BABY DOLL) is troubled by disturbing memories of his journey to fog bound Eel Marsh, where Mrs Drablow's lonely house stands in isolation. Trapped by the fog, he witnessed mysterious events he would rather forget, but cannot. In desperation, he enlists the help of an actor (Garth Holcombe, TRIBES) to tell his tale and exorcise the demons that haunt his dreams. As the two men become immersed in Kipps' story, eerie events materialise from the mists of the past and begin to haunt the present.



Susan Hill's classic ghost story, adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt, will have you watching through your fingers, laughing out loud, and gasping at the spooky twists in an unforgettable theatrical experience.



Tickets: $79, Seniors $76, Pensioner $72

Boxoffice@ensemble.com.au

2hrs (including interval)