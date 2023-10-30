THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to the Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney

The performances run Friday 5 to Sunday 28 January 2024.

Oct. 30, 2023

Come along this summer and meet Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly,  and Mr Toad as they bring Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of life on the riverbank to life in Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden from 5 to 28 January 2024.

This critically acclaimed theatre production, that is now Australia's best-loved outdoor family entertainment delivers music, songs and laughs for young and old and next year celebrates 22 years in the beautiful gardens.

Join Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly, and of course, Mr Toad and Head Chief Rabbit as they bring these immortal characters to life and encourage the young audience to  join in the action, to scream out loud, sing along and become part of the adventure. 

‍This is a picnic seating event, and patrons are welcome to bring any food or drinks that you would like as well as picnic blankets, wet weather gear, and sun protection.  Please note Wind in the Willows is an interactive show and will move to different locations throughout the performance.‍‍

WHERE:        Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney
Enter via any gate and continue to Harbourside of the Main Pond
SEASON:      5 to 28 January 2024
TIMES:          Fri 5 Jan 6pm; Sat 10.30am & 6pm; Sundays 11am; Wed 10.30am; Thursdays & Fridays 10.30am & 6pm (no show 26 Jan)
PRICES:        Wed &Thu $25 p.p. Family $90 | Fri, Sat, Sun $30 p.p. Family $110 
‍BOOKINGS: www.willowslive.com.au or 02 9011 7704 or Ticketmaster 
Tickets can be purchased on site approx. one hour before show time, subject to availability. 
 
Running time: 1 hour 30 minute




