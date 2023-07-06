THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes to Seymour This Month

Seymour welcomes acclaimed independent theatre company Tooth and Sinew to perform within the Seymour Season for the first time, co-presenting the world premiere of Richard Hilliar’s theatrical adaptation of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw from the 21st July to 12th August.

The Turn of the Screw is a creeping and malevolent exploration of the way the crimes of the past poison long into the future. A governess is sent to an isolated country estate to care for two children, only to discover that things are not at all as they seem. The children are charming, if perhaps a little too precocious. For a while everything seems perfect. But something is gathering, waiting. There is a figure in the darkness.

And there are sins that don't die with the sinner.

Tooth and Sinew bring their anarchic spirit to provide modern eyes on an all-time classic and one of the most celebrated and iconic horror stories ever written.

Director Richard Hilliar said, “Simultaneously a faithful adaptation and modern reinterpretation of James’ masterpiece, this will be a thrilling night of theatre full of tension, mystery and dread. Horror is just as engaging and entertaining as comedy and we’re so excited to bring something scary to Sydney stages”.

“When I saw Tooth and Sinew’s wildly inventive, climate relevant take on U.B.U (with puppets!), I invited them to present a new work within our season this year. I'm very glad they are tackling this classic and can't wait to see the results", said Seymour Centre Artistic Director, Timothy Jones.

Directed by Richard Hilliar (U.B.U: A Cautionary Tale of Catastrophe) and performed by a stellar cast including Kim Clifton (Professional Debut), Martelle Hammer (Sydney Opera House’s L’hotel), Lucy Lock (Arclight Films’ Poker Face), Harry Reid (New Theatre’s Breaking the Code) and Jack Richardson (Redline Production’s Cleansed), this psychological thriller will leave audiences questioning their senses and checking every shadow.

THE TURN OF THE SCREW

DATES: 21st July – 12th August 2023

TIMES: Wednesdays to Fridays 7:30pm; Saturdays 1:30pm & 7:30pm

LOCATION: Seymour Centre, Corner City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

BOOKINGS: Click Here or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: Full $49 / Seniors, Groups 8+ $39 / Concession, Under 35s $35 / Previews $33