THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes to Seymour This Month

Performances run 21st July – 12th August 2023.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 1 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia
REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of Photo 2 REVIEW: Disney's First Foray Onto The Theatre Stage Returns To Sydney With the Premiere Of The Reimagined West End Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: THE MUSICAL
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS Photo 3 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS
Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th NSW Secondary Schools Conce Photo 4 Winners Announced At Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition Final 

THE TURN OF THE SCREW Comes to Seymour This Month

Seymour welcomes acclaimed independent theatre company Tooth and Sinew to perform within the Seymour Season for the first time, co-presenting the world premiere of Richard Hilliar’s theatrical adaptation of Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw from the 21st July to 12th August.

The Turn of the Screw is a creeping and malevolent exploration of the way the crimes of the past poison long into the future. A governess is sent to an isolated country estate to care for two children, only to discover that things are not at all as they seem. The children are charming, if perhaps a little too precocious. For a while everything seems perfect. But something is gathering, waiting. There is a figure in the darkness.

And there are sins that don't die with the sinner.

Tooth and Sinew bring their anarchic spirit to provide modern eyes on an all-time classic and one of the most celebrated and iconic horror stories ever written. 

Director Richard Hilliar said, “Simultaneously a faithful adaptation and modern reinterpretation of James’ masterpiece, this will be a thrilling night of theatre full of tension, mystery and dread. Horror is just as engaging and entertaining as comedy and we’re so excited to bring something scary to Sydney stages”.

“When I saw Tooth and Sinew’s wildly inventive, climate relevant take on U.B.U (with puppets!), I invited them to present a new work within our season this year. I'm very glad they are tackling this classic and can't wait to see the results", said Seymour Centre Artistic Director, Timothy Jones.

Directed by Richard Hilliar (U.B.U: A Cautionary Tale of Catastrophe) and performed by a stellar cast including Kim Clifton (Professional Debut), Martelle Hammer (Sydney Opera House’s L’hotel), Lucy Lock (Arclight Films’ Poker Face), Harry Reid (New Theatre’s Breaking the Code) and Jack Richardson (Redline Production’s Cleansed), this psychological thriller will leave audiences questioning their senses and checking every shadow.

THE TURN OF THE SCREW 

DATES: 21st July – 12th August 2023

TIMES: Wednesdays to Fridays 7:30pm; Saturdays 1:30pm & 7:30pm

LOCATION: Seymour Centre, Corner City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

BOOKINGS: Click Here or (02) 9061 5344

TICKETS: Full $49 / Seniors, Groups 8+ $39 / Concession, Under 35s $35 / Previews $33




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Rehearsals Are Underway For SWEENEY TODD in Sydney Photo
Rehearsals Are Underway For SWEENEY TODD in Sydney

The residents of Fleet Street have arrived in town ahead of the Sydney Opera House season of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with rehearsals now underway for the murderous musical opening on July 22.

2
Nan Goldins Iconic Photography Series Opens At The National Gallery Photo
Nan Goldin's Iconic Photography Series Opens At The National Gallery

Nan Goldin is one of the world’s most influential photographers and her iconic series of 126 photographs The ballad of sexual dependency is a defining artwork of the 1980s. The National Gallery recently acquired the last, complete edition of this cornerstone work, which will be shown at the Gallery from 8 July.

3
LES MISERABLES Returns to Riverside Theatres This Month Photo
LES MISERABLES Returns to Riverside Theatres This Month

Be transported to nineteenth-century France as the team behind hit productions of Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera bring one of the world's most iconic musicals - the multi-award-winning classic, LES MISERABLES back to the Riverside Theatres stage this July/August after a sell-out season in 2020.

4
Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydneys Capitol Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Australian Premiere at Sydney's Capitol Theatre

Get a first look at Beauty and the Beast in Australia!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mad Scenes with Jessica Pratt
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/23-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Peony
Belvoir St Theatre (7/01-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wharf 1 Theatre (7/29-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Canberra Theatre Centre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tap Pack
Sydney Opera House (7/19-7/30)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coil
Illawarra Performing Arts Centre (7/26-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefactors
Ensemble Theatre (6/16-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You