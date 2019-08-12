THE IRRESISTIBES Comes To Sydney Opera House

From some of Australia's most innovative and daring young theatre-makers comes the Sydney premiere of The Irresistible as part of the Sydney Opera House's UnWrapped series this September.

Fresh from Queensland's Home of the Arts and a sold-out season at DarkMofo, The Irresistible is a darkly funny and creepy sci-fi thriller reminiscent of 'Twin Peaks' and 'Stranger Things'. Brilliantly textured with mystery and otherworldliness, The Irresistible is an intoxicating dive into the unconscious biases within us all - encompassing gender, class, sex, family and relationships.

The character of April has long chosen to forget the inexplicable event that defined her childhood. Her sister, Bridget, remains haunted by the event which has pushed the sisters apart over the years. When April's niece comes to stay, the shadowy memory that has permeated every moment of their lives begins to take shape and take over.

The audience are drawn through parallel narratives through innovative use of simple staging, ingenious audio manipulation and two spellbinding performances from Adriane Daff and Tim Watts. Locations and time bleed into one another with dreamlike fluidity as performers transition from one character to the next at breakneck-speed, making The Irresistible both utterly original and deeply affecting.

The Irresistible is the exceptional first collaboration between Side Pony Productions (The Confidence Man, The Pride) and The Last Great Hunt (Falling through Clouds, The Adventures of Alvin Sputnik: Deep Sea Explorer).

UnWrapped Curator and Director of Programming, Sydney Opera House, Fiona Winning said: "We are thrilled to present the Sydney premiere of this daring and compelling Helpmann Award-nominated work from some of Australia's most boundary-pushing performance-makers. It is unlike anything else you'll see on our stages right now. One of the most talked-about productions of recent years, The Irresistible offers that rare and intoxicating mix of clever script, inventive staging and shapeshifting performances. Over the course of this intimate and darkly humorous performance, audiences will be poised at the edge of their seats, drawn into the unfolding mystery. It's the perfect antidote to a night on the couch watching Netflix!"

The Opera House's UnWrapped September series also includes Branch Nebula's High Performance Packing Tape, and two performance lectures exploring the role of the artist in our climate emergency: David Finnigan's You're Safe Until 2024 and Rosalind Crisp's DIRtywork.

Director Zoe Pepper | Writers Adriane Daff, Zoe Pepper and Tim Watts | Performers Adriane Daff and Tim Watts | Designer (Set & Costume) Jonathon Oxlade | Composer Ash Gibson Greig | Sound Design Phil Downing | Lighting Design Richard Vabre

The Irresistible

Dates: 11 - 15 September 2019

Location: The Studio, Sydney Opera House Tickets: $39 + booking fee

Pre-sale 9am Wednesday 31 July

On sale to general public 9am Friday 2 August

Age recommendation: 15+ (performance contains themes relating to self-harm) https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/unwrapped/2019/the-irresistible.html





