THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS is Now on Australian Tour

The award-winning team behind international smash-hit shows ORPHEUS & EURYDICE return to the southern hemisphere for their biggest tour yet! Look out Australia, The Gods are here!

Highly celebrated musicians and storytellers, Wright & Grainger, are excited to announce the Australian tour of their hit show, THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS. This is fringe performance art of the highest order. Do not miss this!

THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS: Twelve Tracks, four stories, three performers, one 'euphoric' (The Stage) live gig packed with big beats, banging bass lines and Greek Mythology that captivates audiences of all ages. Featuring one of Australia's best actors Megan Drury (A Midnight Visit, Fighting Season), and created and performed with UK's Phil Grainger (Clive) and Alexander Wright (The Great Gatsby), THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS invites the audience on to a central dance floor, surrounded by three stages, the performers weaving through the crowd.

It is time for the lads from North Yorkshire to return to their home away from home - Australia. The recently crowned 'Masters of Storytelling' (FourthWall) first brought ORPHEUS to Australia in 2019 at the beginning of a 6 month international tour, where they won a Best Theatre Award, Best In Fringe and Beyond Words award. 2020 followed with EURYDICE again winning Best Theatre at Adelaide Festival and the premier of THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS, before Covid put paid to a 12 month tour across Australia, New Zealand, Bali, UK, India and America. Now, a few years and some world-changing time later, they're back on some of their favourite soil.

Co-Founder/ Creator / Performer Alexander Wright says, 'Australia feels like our second home. We have found such wonderful audiences, venues, community, friends and artists here. There is such a vibrant flavour to all the festivals we have played and venues we have visited. But this is our biggest tour here yet. We're so happy to be heading back to some of our favourite places, as well as heading to other places for the first time. Being able to play gorgeous home grown festivals like Bunbury Fringe, and also hit the heights of the Sydney Opera House is a joy. We're playing everywhere from friend's back gardens to one of the most iconic art houses in the world.'

The Yorkshire lads are joined by acclaimed Australian actor Megan Drury, who is no stranger to Aussie stages having worked with the likes of Ensemble Theatre, Belvoir St Theatre, National Theatre Of Paramatta and Sport For Jove Theatre Co in Sydney; as well as being an originating cast member in A Midnight Visit, Sydney's premier large scale immersive theatre production, which then toured to Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Alexander Wright and Phil Grainger, the duo behind Wright & Grainger, met in secondary school in rural North Yorkshire, England and have been making music together since they were 14. When they are not touring the globe winning awards, they are making and creating immersive work such as The Great Gatsby, the UKs longest running immersive production, or working alongside Megan Drury At The Mill, an outdoor theatre space they built in 2021 in the beautiful surrounds of their North Yorkshire homelands.

Don't miss your chance to experience these electrifying and captivating works live on stage. Tickets for THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS are on sale now.

Tour Dates

BUNBURY - BUNBURY FRINGE (WA)

January 27

Tronox Theatre - 7:30pm

PERTH - FRINGE WORLD PERTH (WA)

January 31 - February 12

Lotterywest De Parel Spiegeltent, Perth Cultural Centre

5:25pm

ADELAIDE - ADELAIDE FRINGE FESTIVAL (SA)

February 17 - March 18

The Kingfisher, Gluttony - 10:05pm

MOUNT GAMBIER - MOUNT GAMBIER FRINGE (SA)

March 24

Free performance

MELBOURNE - BRUNSWICK BALLROOM (VIC)

March 26

The Ballroom - 7:30pm

SYDNEY - SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE (NSW)

April 4

The Studio - 7:00pm

TUGGERAH - RED TREE THEATRE (NSW)

April 7

Red Tree Theatre - 9:00pm

BRUNSWICK HEADS - BRUNSWICK PICTURE HOUSE (NSW)

April 14

Theatre - 6:00pm

BRISBANE - CAXTON STREET BREWING (QLD)

April 15

Underground - 8:30pm

WYNNUM - WYNNUM FRINGE POP-UP (QLD)

April 16

D & W Republic - 6:00pm