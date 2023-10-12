TERMINUS A Darkly Comic and Fantastically Twisted Thriller To Be Presented At Marrickville Town Hall Basement

When did you last see a play that was a thriller? Well, Terminus is exactly that, flirting on the precipice of reality and fantasy, Mark O Rowe's darkly comic and fantastically twisted play Terminus tells the story of 3 individuals whose lives are intrinsically linked over a 24 hour period.

Performing in the unconventional venue of an abandoned library, Terminus is a wonderfully wicked story of a cunning, but shy, serial killer who sells his soul to the devil in exchange for a beautiful voice. A mother who embarks on a violent vigilante crusade. And a lonely young woman who finds love in the most unearthly of places. Composed entirely of intertwining monologues, the cast of three demand your attention as they recite this thrilling tale through alluring prose and rhythm.

Irish playwright, Mark O'Rowe, has been described as a 21 century Shakespeare. In Terminus he combines elements of gothic horror and cartoon violence with tenderness through poetic verse. While honouring the script, the Australian accent is embraced as the Sydney based cast retell O'Rowe's words with honesty and harshness doing justice to his poetic language.

Presented by Controlled Chaos Productions, directed by Sam Haft and performed by an immensely talented local cast. Be daring. Come to be thrilled, elated and grotesquely satisfied.

Supported by Inner West Council's Creative Use of Council Venues Pilot Program. An Amateur Production BY ARRANGEMENT WITH ORiGiN THEATRICAL ON BEHALF OF Nick Hern BOOKS. *Terminus portrays adult concepts, strong language + violent descriptions

TERMINUS

22 Nov-15 Dec, Wednesdays through Saturdays 7:30pm. Matinee Sat 16 Dec 4:30pm

Marrickville Town Hall Basement (Old Marrickville library)

Tickets $35 / concession $28.50

Fully subsidised tickets available to Inner West LGA residents who face barriers to participation

90 minute running time. Bar open prior to show.