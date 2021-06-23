Sydney Theatre Company's Patrick McIntyre To Move On After 11 Years

Sydney Theatre Company has announced that Patrick McIntyre, the Company's Executive Director, is stepping down after more than 11 years in the role. McIntyre is leaving to take up the role of CEO of the National Film and Sound Archive, and will finish with STC after the launch of its 2022 program in October.

Throughout his tenure at STC, Patrick has led the Company through some of the most significant events in its history, including the development and delivery of the Wharf Renewal Project, a substantial upgrade and remodelling of its headquarters in Walsh Bay, and the Company's Broadway debut with The Present in 2017. Other milestones include the development and world premiere of Muriel's Wedding the Musical, a co-production with Global Creatures (2017); taking the landmark production of The Secret River to Edinburgh International Festival and The National Theatre, London (2019); and the country's first transmission of a live theatre event into regional cinemas with The White Guard (2011).

Most recently, he steered the Company through the extreme disruption to the theatre industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. STC took an active role in sector advocacy and safety management, returning to the stage with a socially distanced season of Wonnangatta in September 2020. In February 2021, STC became the first theatre in NSW to play to 100% capacity houses after being granted an exemption from prevailing Health Orders by the NSW Government owing to the Company's high standard of health policies and safety management.

STC Chairman, Ian Narev said McIntyre leaves the Company in a strong position, "Patrick has made a lasting contribution to Sydney Theatre Company. He is respected by all STC's stakeholders for his rare combination of intellect, creativity, passion for the arts and caring for people. For some time he has been open with the Board about his desire for a new challenge after more than a decade in this role. This exciting opportunity has come at a time when STC has strong audience and donor engagement, has opened a new world-class theatre, and has positioned itself to recover after the unprecedented challenges of 2020. So whilst we are very sad to lose him, he goes with our full support and deep gratitude. The National Film and Sound Archive is gaining a leader of the highest calibre.

STC's Board has appointed Challis and Company to conduct the search for a new Executive Director. We are fortunate to have Kip Williams, a talented and committed Artistic Director, to ensure leadership continuity."

STC Artistic Director Kip Williams said, "Patrick's contribution to Sydney Theatre Company has been nothing short of remarkable. For over a decade he has worked tirelessly and with an extraordinary sense of innovation to evolve STC in ways that have transformed our capacity to make theatre. Patrick's vision and skill have seen STC flourish both nationally and globally during his time in the job. His rare intelligence and imagination have been an honour to encounter, and I am very grateful for the collaboration we have shared during my time as Artistic Director. I have adored working with Patrick and I know I speak for everyone at STC when I say we will miss him dearly."

McIntyre said it was the sense of community nurtured by STC that he would miss the most, "More than eleven years have gone past in a flash. Every moment I have spent at STC has been exciting, creatively challenging and massively rewarding. Throughout its 43 year history, STC has consistently been one of the world's most significant non-profit theatre companies and it has been an absolute privilege to serve as its Executive Director. More than anything, the company is a hub for the country's extraordinary community of artists and other theatre professionals whose inspirational talent and great company I will miss. After more than a decade in the role, I feel that this is the right time to pass on the reins. I am enormously excited to take up my new role as CEO of National Film and Sound Archive, an important Australian cultural institution which I believe is perfectly positioned to deliver more value to people across the country as we venture further into the digital age."