Sydney Theatre Company Appoints Three New Board Members

Sydney Theatre Company Chairman Ian Narev has announced that Anita Belgiorno-Nettis AM, Mark Scott AO and Michael Triguboff have been appointed to the STC board.

Ian Narev said: "We are delighted that Anita, Mark and Michael have agreed to join the STC board. As respected and experienced leaders in their various fields, they will add their own distinctive insights to our board discussions. We also salute directors The Hon. Bruce Baird AM and Daniel Petre AO who have retired from the board following the conclusion of their terms. We are deeply indebted to them. Each has made an outstanding contribution through a combination of broad experience, strong values, and a genuine caring for theatre. In terms of our outgoing and incoming directors, we are fortunate that such exceptional leaders understand the importance of STC to our community and are prepared to donate their time so generously."

Anita Belgiorno-Nettis AM is a director of the Anita and Luca Belgiorno-Nettis Foundation, focused on supporting the arts, education and community services.

Anita is a trustee of the Art Gallery of NSW Foundation and has been a significant and active supporter of the Biennale of Sydney for fifteen years. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Advisory Board of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection Venice, and in 2015 was a Councillor for the Australian Participation in the Venice Biennale.

Anita was executive producer of film The Black Balloon (awarded Best Film in the 2008 AFI Awards) and producer of The Last Race (2011) and Helping Hands (2013). Since 2005, Anita has been deeply involved as volunteer and supporter of The Benevolent Society, Australia's oldest social welfare charity, and in 2011 founded Step into Work, a volunteer organisation empowering women to find work.

Anita was appointed Member in the General Division of the Order of Australia in 2019 for significant service to the community through support and philanthropic contributions to social welfare and arts organisations.

Mark Scott AO is the Secretary of the largest education system in Australia, the NSW Department of Education, holding a distinguished record in public service, education and the media. Beginning his career as a teacher, Mark has also held a number of senior editorial roles at Fairfax, including Education Editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and Editor-in-Chief of metropolitan, regional and community newspapers. From 2006 to 2016, Mark was Managing Director of the ABC and led the public broadcaster's transition into the digital era.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Arts, a Diploma of Education and a Master of Arts from the University of Sydney, and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University. Mark was named an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2011. He has also been awarded honorary doctorates from the University of Sydney, University of NSW and University of Technology Sydney.

Michael Triguboff is the Managing Director at Triguboff Investments, and is the Chief Executive Officer of Pyrolyx AG. Michael is an experienced investment banker, serving as Non-Executive Director for both Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Group, and Adexum Capital. He was the Founder and Managing Director of the MIR Group of companies.

Michael was the Managing Director at Lazard Asset Management Pacific and a Partner at Lazard Freres & Co from 1994-2002, responsible for the funds management activities of Lazard in Australasia as well as Lazard's principal activities in a number of public and private companies in Asia. Prior to Lazard, Michael concentrated on investments in distressed securities in both public and private companies in the USA and Australia.

Michael holds an LLB from UNSW, a BA and Masters in Criminology from the University of Sydney, an LLM from the University of Sydney/Melbourne, an MBA and APC from New York University, an MCS in Computer Science from University of Illinois/Columbia University, and an MBSys from Monash University.

Anita, Mark and Michael join existing directors Ian Narev (Chair), Ann Johnson (Deputy Chair), Mark Lazberger, Patrick McIntyre, Heather Mitchell, Gretel Packer, Annette Shun-Wah and Kip Williams.





