Sydney Theatre Company Announces Call For Entries For New Design Associate Program

Sydney Theatre Company is calling on Indigenous, Torres Strait Islander and/or CALD (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse) peoples to apply for its Design Associate Program - a new, annual initiative that forms part of the Resident Artists program.

STC acknowledges the underrepresentation of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and CALD peoples in the area of theatre design and has developed the Design Associate Program to annually support and develop three artists who are looking to gain hands on experience and mentorship within the theatre context.

Having forged his own career at STC as a Resident Artist, Artistic Director Kip Williams says he is always looking for new ways to welcome burgeoning practitioners into the industry and foster their talent.

"In 2020 STC made a Cultural Representation Pledge in recognition of the need for better representation and inclusivity across all levels of our organisation," Williams says.

"We know the stories we share, and the storytellers we offer a platform to, can help to shift our culture in a positive direction. Through our new Design Associate Program, STC is committing to elevating the voices and creative input of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and culturally and linguistically diverse peoples. I cannot wait to collaborate with the three members of our first cohort."

STC is welcoming applications from emerging artists, recent graduates as well as established practitioners with industry experience in associated fields (ie. architecture, non-theatre composition, advertising, visual arts etc).

The Design Associates will each be offered a paid 12-month position that includes two assistant positions on a main stage production, mentoring from industry professionals, masterclasses and more. The position is part-time and hours will vary across the year depending on the activity being undertaken.

Successful applicants will join a program tailored to their specific design area of interest. The Design Associates will be given the opportunity to work with and learn from skilled staff and industry members as well as have access to resources that will enable participants to hone their theatre design skills and develop their creative voice. The aim is for these designers to become integrated members of the company's artistic cohort.

For the 2021 intake of participants, we are offering three positions in any of the following areas of design:

- Sound Composition

- Set design

- Costume design

- Lighting design

Details on how to apply can be found at https://www.sydneytheatre.com.au/about/information-for-artists/design-associate-program. Entries for the Design Associates Program close 5pm AEDT Thursday 25 February 2021. Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed in early March.

Applicants must be Sydney-based for the duration of their residency.