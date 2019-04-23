Sydney Symphony Orchestra Embarks On Annual Regional New South Wales Tour

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will embark on its annual Regional New South Wales Tour, performing at The Glasshouse Theatre in Port Macquarie (21 May), Taree's Manning Entertainment Centre (22 May), and the Newcastle City Hall in Newcastle (23 May).

Over 50 musicians will travel from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's home, the iconic Sydney Opera House, alongside internationally renowned guitarist and four-time ARIA-winning artist Slava Grigoryan. Sydney Symphony Orchestra Principal Cello Umberto Clerici will step into the role of conductor, leading his fellow musicians and Grigoryan as they perform a program featuring Bizet's Carmen: Suite No.1, Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez and Beethoven's Symphony No.3 Eroica.

"It's been quite a few years since I've had the pleasure of working with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. I'm very much looking forward to playing with these wonderful musicians again," says Grigoryan.

"As for the Aranjuez concerto, I'm lucky to get to perform it a few times every year. It's an extraordinary piece for a guitarist to experience, so much colour, fire and imagery that is associated with our instrument's ancestral home, Spain. I'm really excited about sharing this with audiences in regional NSW."

Clerici says, "I'm very excited for this regional tour as it is my first extensive period conducting the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and will give me the chance to work with my colleagues in a very different way. I am also looking forward to sharing the stage with Slava Grigoryan."

"I feel a strong responsibility to offer the best possible concerts on tour, because we will play for audiences that have fewer opportunities to listen to a symphony orchestra playing live."

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra's commitment to taking music to the towns and cities of New South Wales stretches almost as far back as the orchestra's founding in 1932. On the first Regional Tour in 1938, Australia's premier orchestra performed in Wollongong, Katoomba, Orange and Bathurst to celebrate the 150th anniversary of New South Wales. This year will mark 81 years of regional touring for the Orchestra.

The Regional New South Wales Tour is underpinned by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's commitment to accessibility and removing barriers to enjoying live symphonic music. In addition to three major public concerts, a series of schools performances will take place in each location on the tour, allowing primary and secondary students in Port Macquarie, Taree and Newscastle the chance to experience live orchestral music.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra's Regional New South Wales tour is supported by Rex Regional Express.





