Sydney Opera House Announces $21 Summer Tickets

The Sydney Opera House today announced $21 summer tickets for its line-up of summer events, performances and experiences, enabled by a NSW Government initiative to increase access to Sydney's cultural offering over the summer months. The offer commences today and runs through to the end of March, with tickets released on the Opera House website at midday each day for selected shows the following day.

Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM said: "After being closed for much of last year, it has been wonderful to safely welcome audiences, staff and artists back to our theatres and restaurants. We have launched 2021 with an uplifting and entertaining summer program. I hope as many people as possible can take advantage of our $21 summer tickets to enjoy a performance at their Opera House."

The $21 tickets will be available for select performances in the Opera House's summer program of magic, illusion, music, and shows for the young and young at heart, including:

The Listies' Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark - a hilarious twist on the classic Shakespearean tale for 'kidults' aged 5+, with plenty of extravagant costumes, gags and expertly timed stage magic, from 4 January to 22 January in the Playhouse.

James Galea's BEST TRICK EVER - Australia's most astounding magicians will showcase their best tricks in the Opera House Studio from 2 January to 14 February.

Circa's Peepshow - internationally acclaimed Australian circus company Circa will transform the Drama Theatre into a seductive world of thrilling acrobatics from 2-14 February.

The Choir of Man - the ultimate feel-good show, with singing, dancing and loads of laughs, returns to the Studio from 17 February to 4 April, following sold-out seasons in 2019.

Acting Treasurer Damien Tudehope said: "As we navigate the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, supporting our cultural and creative sector has never been more important. The NSW Government is pleased to be able to enable this initiative, making it possible for more people to visit the Opera House, in a COVID-safe way, over the summer months, to enjoy our city and show their support for the arts community."

NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said: "After a challenging year for the arts sector, the return of live performance and events in recent months has been an important moment for artists, arts workers and the wider community. As our city continues to carefully manage the impacts of the pandemic, I hope this initiative provides more opportunities for the public to explore our cultural icon over summer."

From midday today, the public will be able to purchase up to four tickets per transaction across a range of shows. The $21 summer tickets hub on the Opera House website will be updated daily at midday with the shows and experiences on offer for the following day. Tickets will be subject to availability and free of booking fees and charges.