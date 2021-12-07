Sydney International Piano Competition Announces 32 Competitors Selected For 2020 Competition

The Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney) has announced the 32 competitors who will be vying for top honours in the world-renowned competition in 2020.

The competitors were announced overnight at Stoke Lodge in London, the home of the Australian High Commissioner, by The Sydney's Artistic Director, Piers Lane AO, following a fundraising recital.

The list of competitors includes seven from China, five from Russia, three from Ukraine, Japan, Canada and Australia, two from South Korea, and one competitor each from Brazil, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, France, Italy and Hungary. The competitors range in age from 18 to 32.

The competitors for the 2020 Competition are: Calvin Abdiel (AUS/(IDN), Kevin Ahfat (CAN), Ádám Balogh (HUN), Antonii Baryshevskyi (UKR), Alice Burla (CAN), Yangrui Cai (CHN), Dominic Chamot (CHE), Kevin Chow (AUS), Jonathan Fournel (FRA), Alexander Gadjiev (ITA/SVN), Anna Geniushene (RUS), Dinara Klinton (UKR), Aleksandr Kliuchko (RUS), Tony Lee (AUS), Dawen Li (CHN), Ziyu Liu (CHN), Lynov Philipp (RUS), Timur Mustakimov (RUS), Yu Nitahara (JPN), Shoin Ota (JPN), Kyoungsun Park (KOR), Akihiro Sakiya (JPN), Tamila Salimdjanova (UZB), Wenting Shi (CHN), Dmitry Sin (RUS), Tristan Teo (CAN), Lucas Thomazinho (BRA), JunLin Wu (CHN), Ziang Xu (CHN), Artem Yasynskyy (UKR), Se-Hyeong Yoo (KOR), Wei-Xin (Byron) Zhou (CHN)

The competition's Artistic Director Piers Lane AO said, "Our panel of selectors had an extremely tough choice this year selecting our 32 competitors. We received outstanding applications from pianists of 33 nationalities which demonstrates The Sydney's worldwide reputation as one of the world's elite piano competitions. We're thrilled with our chosen competitors and know we are in for an exciting Competition come July."

The Sydney, which takes place every four years, will be held from July 8 - 25 at Verbrugghen Hall (Sydney Conservatorium of Music) and Sydney Town Hall. Competitors will be competing for more than $220,000 in cash prizes, international concert engagements, CD recordings and career mentoring.

The competition consists of three stages - preliminaries, semi-finals and finals - comprising of 26 competitive rounds, along with a Gala Opening Night concert on July 8 and the First Prize winner giving their Sydney debut performance as the winner on July 30 before embarking on a capital city tour around Australia

Package tickets are available now from $200 for four concerts. Single tickets will be on sale to the General Public from April 14.

For more information visit http://thesydney.com.au/. To buy tickets visit the Sydney Opera House website or call the Sydney Opera House Box Office on 02 9250 7777.