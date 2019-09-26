Sydney Fringe Announces Events For its Final Weekend

This weekend, to celebrate the final weekend of the month-long Sydney Fringe Festival and their 10th birthday, Fringe presents a trio of dance events around the CBD.

ALL (H)OURS

Thursday 26 Sept - Friday 27 Sept

All [H]ours is a durational performance performed in the lobby of a skyscraper in the heart of the city's corporate district, 24 Hours ... Non-Stop. In the George Place Foyer at 363 George Street, from midday on Thursday 26 September to midday on Friday 27 September, a Dancer, a Musician and a Video Artist will present a durational dance and music work evoking themes of stamina and community, evolving over the course of the day and after dark transforming into an ever-shifting movement and video installation. Asking you to ponder 'what gives us the energy to continue?'



It's free but you need to register for a session here: https://sydneyfringe.com/buy-tickets?e=MTg1NjU

FOOTLOOSE FLASHMOB

Saturday 28 September, 6pm

It's time to channel your inner Kevin Bacon as Footloose Flashmob meets CRH Flashmob Choir for a giant flashmob extravaganza (think more than 400 people) at City Recital Hall. Meet for a briefing at the City Recital Hall at 5.15pm.

To learn the moves and for more detail coming soon see: https://sydneyfringe.com/footloose-flashmob

DANCE ALL NIGHT

Official closing party

Celebrate a decade of Fringe and hop your way through 4 floors of dancing decades including a 1920's dance hall, 1940's Cuban club, 1970's disco train and fondue party, 1980's prom movie dream room + a secret stage, immersive performances and more. Explore the inner world of City Tattersalls Club with this immersive event that will have you slip into a scandalous speakeasy, Cha Cha your way to the Margareta bar, join the Soul Train to boogie town and make all your 80's prom dreams come true! For more information and tickets visit: https://sydneyfringe.com/2019-program/dance-all-night-now





