Sydney Festival Presents FNL ALIVE AND UNLOCKED!

Originally live streamed as 'Friday Night Live!' during the great lockdown of 2020, 'FNL ... Alive and Unlocked!' will be unleashed in the Sydney Festival from Tuesday 5 - Saturday 9 January 2021. The season will be live on stage and live streamed to the universe across selected performances.

Celebrating all that has been missed through 2020's year of living dangerously, 'FNL ... Alive and Unlocked!'is creatively curated chaos. An unrestrained, heady and exhilarating mix of contemporary music, cabaret, sketch comedy, drag and emerging artists reuniting - finally! - on the same stage at the same time.

Join multi award-winning star and roof-raiser Catherine Alcorn (The Divine Miss Bette, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche), ably abetted by her devilishly inappropriate co-host, music and comedy legend Paul McDermott(Doug Anthony All Stars, Good News Week), Resident Goddess Verushka Darling (El Circo) and maestro Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom The Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) who will lead the FNL All-Stars band, including Glenn Moorhouse (Hair, American Idiot), as they wrangle an array of super-special guests and surprise performances each night.

Playing for a strictly limited season as a part of Sydney Festival 2021, 'FNL ... Alive and Unlocked!' features a revolving door of Australia's leading music, comedy and theatre talent. Alternating special guests during the week-long season include Helpmann Award winner Ursula Yovich (Barbara & The Camp Dogs, The Sapphires), comedy legends Wendy Harmer & Jean Kitson (The Big Gig, The Gillies Report), iOTA (The Rocky Horror Show, Hedwig & the Angry Inch), TV and cabaret stars HANS, Prinnie Stevens (The Voice, The Bodyguard), Marney McQueen (Hairspray, the Dismissal), Ben Mingay (Swing on This, Jersey Boys, Shrek the Musical) and ARIA chart topper Darren Percival (The Voice) with more guests to be announced soon!

Directed by legendary TV comedy director Ted Robinson (Good News Week, The Glasshouse and The Big Gig) and the GNWTV team.

'FNL ... Alive and Unlocked!' is old school entertainment at its best; a much-needed antidote for the times filled with laughs, love, music and the carefree joy of less serious days.

For bookings riversideparramatta.com.au or sydneyfestival.com.au

