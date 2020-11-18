Sydney Dance Company Announces 2021 Season

Take the leap into a brave new world with Sydney Dance Company's 2021 Sydney Season; a world premiere, the reprise of a global smash hit and the best Australian emerging choreographers.

Impermanence

16 - 27 February

Roslyn Packer Theatre Walsh Bay

A visceral and thrilling exploration of the juxtaposition of beauty and devastation, Sydney Dance Company's full-length work, Impermanence is Rafael Bonachela's newest creation.

Contemporary composer, Bryce Dessner has created a new score full of emotional power. Best known as a founder of American rock band The National and for his film scores for The Revenant and The Two Popes, Dessner was initially inspired by the tragedy of the Australian bush fires and the Notre-Dame fire in Paris. The full power of Sydney Dance Company's ensemble is joined live on stage by the Australian String Quartet. This is an epic, driven performance that packs an emotional punch.

ab [intra]

7 - 11 September

Roslyn Packer Theatre Walsh Bay

Rafael Bonachela's ab [intra] returns for a very special encore season following a sell-out European tour in 2019.

ab [intra], meaning 'from within' in Latin is "an exploration of our primal instincts, our impulses and our visceral responses"(Rafael Bonachela).

From tenderness to turmoil, ab [intra] is a journey of intense human existence that will command your attention.

The music fuses lush cello with ambient electronica and the exquisite dancers occupy a visually arresting ethereal world. This is a ferociously physical and heartfelt piece which will stay with you long after you leave the theatre.

New Breed

25 November - 11 December

Carriageworks

Meet the new breed of Australian dance creators.

In 2021 Sydney Dance Company, Carriageworks and The Balnaves Foundation continue their commitment to emerging choreographers and present the eighth edition of New Breed.

Showcasing a rich diversity of choreographic ideas, an incredibly talented group of choreographers will create brand new works on members of Sydney Dance Company.

Don't miss this limited season of raw talent and fresh ideas from some of Australia's most exciting dance creators.

