Sydney Comedy Festival Reveals First Acts for 2027 Lineup
The festival will present gala events at the Enmore Theatre and Sydney Opera House as part of the upcoming season.
The Sydney Comedy Festival has announced the first acts appearing in its 2027 line-up, with plenty more to come and big surprises to be revealed soon, as it prepares to take over Sydney from 12th April to 16th May next year.
In 2027, audiences can expect to see the return of international and local comedic juggernauts including:
- The effortlessly charming king of observational comedy, Jimeoin
- National treasure and comedy veteran, Denise Scott
- Fearless Scottish comedian and BBC star, Connor Burns
- Dead-pan funny man, Luke Heggie
- Laid back laconic legend, Lewis Garnham
- South African comedy legend, Marc Lottering
- Sharp-tongued Australian comedy powerhouse, Daniel Muggleton
- A celebration of the Highlands’ unique culture, wit and charm, 100% Scottish Comedy
This year will also see the return of the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala events in April at the Enmore Theatre and the Sydney Opera House. A favourite amongst festivalgoers, the Gala features a blockbuster roster of international icons, homegrown talent, and the next-big-things in comedy.
“We are back in 2027 for our 22nd iteration, which is shaping up to be another huge year. The acts announced today are just a taste of what's to come. We have a lot of surprises kept up our sleeves, so stay tuned for more surprises over the coming weeks and get ready to celebrate NSW's biggest month of comedy,” said Sydney Comedy Festival General Manager, James Declase.
Tickets are on sale now with more acts to be announced each month!
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