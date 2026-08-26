Celebrity Theatresports to Return to Enmore Theatre for Canteen Fundraiser

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Impro Australia will presentCelebrity Theatresports 2026 on Sunday 27th September, 4:00pm at Enmore Theatre.

Teams of Impro Legends mixed with Celebrity Guests go head-to-head in a battle of wits - competing for audience laughs and the judges' scores. All in a quest to win the coveted Celebrity TheatreSports Cup …and support a wonderful cause, Canteen.

It's Thank God You're Here meets Whose Line Is It Anyway? You'll see teams thrown in the deep end to play Classic & audience favourite TheatreSports games, comic scenes, songs, epic adventures & improvised musicals with a twist. See who can make the audience (and the judges) laugh loudest!

Celebrity guests include ANDREW REDMAYNE (Socceroos Goalkeeper – “The Grey Wiggle”), ROB 'MILLSY' MILLS (Australian Idol, Wicked, star of Stage, Screen), Susan Prior (The Rover, Award winning film, theatre & TV Actor), JOJI MALANI (aka Pei, Original Legendary Guitarist, Gang Of Youths,) ADAM SPENCER (Maths Geek, Comedian, Radio / TV presenter), GENEVIEVE HEGNEY (Colin From Accounts, Logie Winner, Comedy icon), JAMES GALEA (Australia's foremost & award-winning Magician, writer, producer), HARRY JUN (Comedian, Cartoonist), GARY ECK (Comedian, Actor & Writer: Happy Feet 2), FELIX WILLIAMSON (Underbelly, Actor stage and screen/writer), DANIEL CORDEAUX (Thank God You're Here, World Impro Champion), ELLIOT ULM (Graphic Design Live, TheatreSports champion, Comedian), RYAN ATKINS, ('Gen Y Ry' from Gold101.7 Jonesy & Amanda). Directed/ Produced by JULIE DUNSMORE & MICHAEL GREGORY.

Starring TheatreSports/Impro Legends: JACQUI BRAMWELL, DAVID CALLAN, EWAN CAMPBELL, KATE COATES, SOPHIE DOUGLAS, MURRAY FAHEY, JOHN KNOWLES, Steve Lynch, SOPHEA OP, CHARLIE PAPPS, AMY TUSTIAN, LINETTE VOLLER. Plus weird and wonderful audio challenges for the teams from: KITTY FLANAGAN, AMANDER KELLER, ROVE MCMANUS, SUSIE YOUSSEF, Cameron Daddo and more!

(*Cast subject to change without notice)

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