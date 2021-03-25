Sydney Comedy Festival Returns With Big Laughs In 2021

After a year hallmarked by uncertainty, Sydney's biggest annual comedy festival is primed to return to from 19th April to 16th May, taking over the city to present the very best of stand-up, sketch and satire from international stars, local legends and fresh Australian talent.

Sydney Comedy Festival's stellar line-up features internationally acclaimed Daniel Sloss (SCO) who has been given approval to enter the country to participate in the festival.

Sloss will join local comedy legends Adam Hills, Arj Barker, Effie, Fiona O'Loughlin, Jimeoin, Tom Gleeson, and Ross Noble in this year's program.

A host of much-loved Aussie favourites will keep the laughs rolling with their brand-new shows, including Gen Fricker, Nina Oyama, Cameron James, Lizzy Hoo, Michelle Brasier and Joel Creasey.

The Festival will kick off in grand style with the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala held over three nights and four venues featuring a line-up of hilarious performers who will provide a taste of what is on offer throughout the Festival.

Jorge Menidis, Festival Director, said, "I am positively giddy with anticipation as we get closer to finally getting back into our theatres. It's been a ridiculous time but guess what comedians have been doing? Preparing! And by the time they get to Sydney, they will be match fit and have stuff to say... funny stuff at that. All that remains is for you to take up the challenge to leave your couches and come join in the fun!"

Tickets for the full program are available now via sydneycomedyfest.com.au.