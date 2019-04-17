Sydney Comedy Festival Presents JAN VAN DE STOOL: PARTING THE RED CURTAINS

Comedy Queen, Queenie van de Zandt, goes back to her Netherlands in brand new show

Australian cabaret and comedy star Queenie van de Zandt returns to Sydney in May as part of the Sydney Comedy Festival with a brand-new show for her comedy alter-ego, Jan Van De Stool, that's bound to raise eyebrows as well as the undead.

Jan Van De Stool was first introduced to Sydney audiences in 2006 when her multi-award nominated show I GET THE MUSIC IN YOU, an evening with Jan Van De Stool had a sold-out, extended season at the Ensemble Theatre. Since then Jan Van De Stool has gone on to become one of the greatest cult comedy acts in Australia, touring festivals nationally, hosting The Helpmann Awards on ABC and reaching the semi-finals on television juggernaut Australia's Got Talent.

In Jan's new show, Parting the Red Curtains, Australia's favourite self-help guru (self-appointed) reflects on her life in the 'business of show'.

"I'm inviting all of Sydney to come inside my fabulous celebrity world and journey back to my Netherlands to see where this legend began", van de Stool said, pointing to herself.

The show covers her humble beginnings in Schiermonnikoog (an unpronounceable village in Holland), her self-help workshops at her local Scout Hall (where she says she's helped, literally, tens of people), to becoming a celebrity seen by over one million viewers (on "The Tube of You").

"But I'm not one to "rest on my wattles", says Jan, "so I've recently added another pussy to my bow. I'm now a psychic medium. In fact, in psychic circles I'm what's called a 'medium rare' - I'm that good."

But Jan's one-woman show doesn't quite go to plan, when she mistakenly channels her own disgruntled (and dead) ex-student. Jan's perfect looking life on "Spacebook" and "MyFace" begins to unravel, (along with her grip on the English language), and the real story of her life unfolds.

Audiences can watch Jan's life unravel before their eyes during the Sydney Comedy Festival for 4 shows only at Giant Dwarf from Wednesday 15 - Saturday 18 May.

VENUE: Giant Dwarf, 199 Cleveland Street, Redfern

4 SHOWS:

Wednesday 15 May at 9pm

Thursday 16 May at 9pm

Friday 17 May at 9pm

Saturday 18 May at 9pm

TICKETS: $38 / $33 concessions or groups of 8+

BOOKINGS:

https://giantdwarf.com.au/events/jan-van-de-stool-scf19/

https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=STOOLSYD19

