Sydney Comedy Festival Announces 2019 Award Winners

Celebrating 15 years as Sydney's biggest annual comedy event, the Sydney Comedy Festival closed out another epic year of hilarity by announcing its 2019 award winners: Cassie Workman, Chris Ryan, Demi Lardner and Tom Walker.

This year the Festival's prestigious Director's Choice award went to Demi Lardner and Tom Walker for their uproarious and peculiar show about two young twin brothers, We Mustn't.

Cassie Workman took out the Best of the Fest Award for her poetic and poignant, yet hilarious, show Giantess.

The Best Newcomer Award was presented to the unapologetic and ruthlessly clever Chris Ryan who presented her first solo show, Bogus, at this year's Festival.



The 2019 Sydney Comedy Festival welcomed an estimated 120,000 patrons who reveled in over 200 shows across four weeks from the best local and international comedians.





