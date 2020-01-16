Sydney Coliseum Theatre WIll Showcase Sydney Symphony Orchestra's Program Of Contemporary And Classical Music

West HQ's Sydney Coliseum Theatre has today announced the Sydney Symphony Orchestra will perform The Rite of Spring, led by acclaimed conductor Pietari Inkinen, on Saturday 22 February.

The Rite of Spring by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky is one of the most thrilling pieces of music ever composed. When first performed at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées back in 1913, the avant-garde nature of the music caused a sensation, with many calling the first-night reaction a "riot".

While originally designed as a work for the stage, the music of The Rite of Spring achieved equal if not greater recognition as a concert piece and is widely considered to be one of the most influential musical works of the 20th century.

"To be able to offer this calibre of performance to audiences in the West is testament to the world-class venue we've built," said Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ.

Ahead of the performance, Emma Dunch, CEO, Sydney Symphony Orchestra said, "In collaboration with the multi-talented David Campbell, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra opened the Sydney Coliseum Theatre in December 2019, heralding a new era of music-making in Greater Western Sydney and a continuation of our more than 88-year commitment to performing in and touring wider Sydney and regional New South Wales.

Our performance of The Rite of Spring with world-renowned conductor Pietari Inkinen will be the first of a series of concerts featuring leading International Artists at Western Sydney's new home of culture and the arts. We look forward to continuing to share and celebrate the best of our thriving arts and culture scene with music-lovers at West HQ!"

The program on Saturday 22 February will also include Wagner's Die Meistersinger - Prelude, and Sibelius' The Swan of Tuonela.

Bookings: sydneycoliseum.com.au





