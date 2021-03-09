Streamed Shakespeare Takes The Bard To Outer Space with HENRY IV PARTS 1 & 2

STREAMED SHAKESPEARE has visited a magical island off the Milanese coast, explored ancient Greece and met a bear in Bohemia's forests. One might be forgiven for thinking that there is nowhere for them to go (boldly!)... except for maybe, up?

For its first production of 2021, Streamed Shakespeare is slipping the bonds of gravity and taking Henry IV Parts One and Two to the stars.

Director Haki Pepo Olu Crisden sets King Henry's struggle for legitimacy, and Prince Hal's coming of age against a backdrop of futuristic technology, galactic skirmishes, and interplanetary rebellion. Both plays will run over consecutive weekends: April 16-18 and April 23-24 including a special school matinee for HSC students.

"The question of how one becomes a great leader is as relevant now as it was in Shakespeare's day and, no doubt, humans will still be seeking the answer in the 25th century, when our production is set," Crisden says.

"We are using animated Visual Environments and an inspired orchestral score to create a living, breathing intergalactic community in which the actors will tell this timeless story."

Crisden builds off the momentum and enthusiasm generated by the company's previous production, Richard III, which drew rave reviews. That play and The Merchant of Venice continue to attract international audiences to Streamed Shakespeare's on-demand pay-per-view channels, hosted by the TryBooking platform.

Not only is Henry IV poised to springboard off Richard III's success, but it will also push the boundaries of what is possible within a streaming platform. Joining Crisden in this endeavour is Alex Perritt, director of Streamed Shakespeare's groundbreaking production of The Tempest.

Perritt created digital animations and integrated video to bring Prospero's island to life for audiences. In Henry IV, he takes on world-building, generating cities and planets as backdrops to the action.

Going boldly where no Bard has gone before, there is plenty of interplanetary action with spaceship dogfights, choreographed hand-to-hand combat, and more!!

As if the Visual Effects Director's role wasn't enough, Perritt is also one of the principal players, taking on Hotspur's temperamental role.

Joining him amongst the stars are Streamed Shakespeare veterans Charles Mayer (Richard III, The Tempest), Geoff Sirmai (The Merchant of Venice, Titus Andronicus), Susan Jordan (The Merchant of Venice, Titus Andronicus), Holly Champion (Richard III, Merchant of Venice) and Tristan Entwistle (Richard III, Julius Caesar) as the playboy, Prince Hal.

The production also boasts many newcomers to the troupe, including Angie Gachomo, Rhiannon Rees, Edward Frame, and more.

Much like the universe, Streamed Shakespeare's international audience continues to expand. Viewers continue to tune in from more than a dozen countries worldwide, including Canada, Germany, the United States, England, Finland, India, and Sri Lanka.

As they push out to the stars, perhaps Streamed Shakespeare will generate an intergalactic following as well. Who knows?