Smash Hit Shakespeare Returns To Sydney's Best Pubs

Bar'd Work is back! Australia's favourite pub Shakespeare company goes back to its roots with the hilarious comedy Much Ado About Nothing, as part of the much-loved Shakesbeer Sessions.

Much Ado sees two of the Bard's greatest character creations go head-to-head in a battle of wits. Leaping off the page and into the pub, Beatrice and Benedick attempt to save a wedding under threat by the villainous Don John.

The show delivers more romance than MAFS, performed by actors that will share a drink with the audience - before, during, and after the show!

Expect a fast, funny, and irreverent 90-minute take on Shakespeare's classic comedy performed in a selection of Sydney's most iconic venues, both familiar and new.

"The Bar'd is back taking Sydney pubs by storm. Performing Shakespeare the way the Bard himself intended - in packed out pubs, for the people," said director and creator Chris Huntly-Turner.

Shakespeare wasn't written for the classroom or fancy theatres. The Bard's early plays were written and performed in Elizabethan Inn Yards. It was the ultimate in populist entertainment; accessible and understandable for all.

What began in 2019 as a conversation between actors after a performance of 'serious' Shakespeare, the Bar'd Work founders wanted to return Shakespeare to its origins as live, bawdy, and energetic entertainment.

Bringing the stories to life for modern day audiences, Bar'd Work has become a staple of the Aussie pub scene, entertaining thousands of delighted audience members with its interactive, singalong versions of Shakespeare comedies.

The company has previously sold out multiple seasons across Sydney and Melbourne, and taken Shakespeare on the road regionally around NSW and VIC.