See The World's Most Iconic 'Sunflowers' at National Gallery Of Australia

They are the most famous sunflowers in the world - and they are on their way to Canberra in March.

Today, tickets go on sale for the exclusive Canberra season of Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London, which opens on 5 March 2021 at the National Gallery of Australia.

Audiences can see first-hand many of the works that have defined Western art history, including Van Gogh's much-loved Sunflowers, in the COVID-safe environment of Australia's national capital.

Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London is the first major international exhibition in Australia since COVID-19 closed international borders in March this year. The 60 works in the exhibition are the largest number ever to travel outside of the United Kingdom in the National Gallery's 192-year history.

National Gallery of Australia Director Nick Mitzevich said there had never been a better time to bring the joy and inspiration of a work like Sunflowers to Australian audiences.



"Van Gogh's Sunflowers is a work that has captivated international audiences for more than a century - it is one of the high points of 500 years of European art-making," he said. "At a time when Australian audiences are unable to travel overseas, we are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors to Canberra to see this exclusive showcase of world-class art."

The Director of the National Gallery, London, Gabriele Finaldi, said the exhibition ranged from masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance, through the age of the European Baroque, to highlights of British painting and early twentieth-century Post-Impressionism.

"To walk through the National Gallery is to journey through the history of picture-making in Western Europe, from the thirteenth century to the beginning of the twentieth, and this exhibition and catalogue aim to give a flavour of that experience," Dr Finaldi said.

Presented in partnership with the National Gallery, London and Art Exhibitions Australia, Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London features paintings by some of Europe's most admired artists including Titian, Rembrandt, Vermeer, Renoir, Cézanne, Turner and Gauguin.

Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London opens for its exclusive Canberra season at the National Gallery of Australia on 5 March 2021 and runs until 14 June 2021.

To book your timed ticket, visit nga.gov.au.

