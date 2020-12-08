Second Age Project Develops Local Talent

The Second Age Project's Dinitha Senevirathne has been with the ensemble since he was 12.

Since then, he has not only developed his love of the works of Shakespeare, he has moved on to roles with Sport For Jove's main company, and is now branching out into a producing role with this year's two shows - the online Zoom show 'SHAKEFLIX' and the in-person play 'The Florist of Arden'.

Earlier this year, Dinitha was selected with eight others to be part of Sport For Jove's first-ever Producer Mentorship Program.

Sport for Jove's Executive Producer and the Producing Mentor for the program, Cat Dibley, said 'It's extremely exciting to have Dinitha, as someone who has experienced so many sides of our company and worked so closely with us over the past few years, seek even further development as a Producer."

"Our main aim with this program is to encourage and make space for new artistic voices and to give artists agency over their work. This is also the very core of the Second Age project, so we are enormously thrilled that someone who has been part of the Second Age Project for so long is now leading it as its Producer," she said.

The Second Age Project takes its name from the famous 'All the World's a Stage' monologue from Shakespeare's As You Like It, and has a goal of developing young talented actors through the works of the Bard. The project offers acting training, rehearsal and performance opportunities, and during COVID-19, established online as well as in-person productions. SHAKEFLIX - the Zoom production, and Dinitha's professional engagement as producer on the show, was supported by Create NSW Creative Kids Digital Grant.

The Second Age Project has previously performed Exit, Pursued by a Bear, Willigan's Island, Cesario, Word Wrestling Entertainment, King Lear and the Playoffs at Bella Vista Farm, and will stage The Florist of Arden at The Pioneer Theatre in late December.

For information about how to become involved in the Second Age Project, or to find out about Sport For Jove's Festivals and Productions visit www.sportforjove.com.au

To express interest in staging your production for a season at The Pioneer Theatre, visit www.pioneertheatre.com.au.

