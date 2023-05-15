Satirical Musical RABBITS ON A RED PLANET Comes to Sydney in June

The production runs Wed-Sun 7-24 June at the Flight Path Theatre in Marrickville.

By:
An all-new block-buster Australian musical is set to open in Sydney this June.

RABBITS ON A RED PLANET is an all-singing, all-dancing science-fiction satire which skewers some recognisable targets while shining a sharp, bright light on contemporary and historical issues - with a playful edge!

The world is overrun by Giant Mutant Rabbits while an ambitious trillionaire seeks to cash in on the greatest real estate of all time: a newly terraformed Mars.

Upheaval has gripped Planet Earth, rabbits run amok and political instability abounds. A determined band of Scientists and Activists known as the "Tangleweb" attempt to grapple with the impending destruction of humanity.

But there's hope! Through the wonders of Biophysics, Mars has been converted into a habitable, greening paradise. The only problem is getting there. Hyper-fast forward and our intrepid crew of three, aboard a robotically controlled ship, are hurtling through space toward the Red Planet.

Dr Janice Evelyn, lead scientist of the project, yearns to witness the birth of the new world she has created.

Rob Muskus, the daring entrepreneur, envisages a Utopia on Mars with him as King.
Adam, a data analyst working for Rob (also a secret activist for the Tangleweb) comes along for the ride. And what a ride!

They face potential disasters aplenty on their perilous journey, not least Rob's failed romantic overtures toward Dr. Evelyn which place Adam as the awkward third wheel. Arriving on a newly transformed Mars, what will they find? The answers are very surprising.

Co-written by Andy Leonard and Irving Gregory with original music by Ryley Gillen,
Rabbits on a Red Planet is a debut production for bold young theatre company Carrot & Stick Productions. It's directed by Isaac Broadbent with Gillen as musical director and stars Leonard as Muskus along with Isabelle Kohout as Dr Evelyn, James Burchett as Adam, Jenny Woolley and Sara Camara. Design is by Alli Sebastian Wolf.




Recommended For You