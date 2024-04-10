SWITZERLAND Comes to the Ensemble Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This May, Ensemble Theatre will present Switzerland, a gripping psychological thriller from renowned Australian playwright Joanna Murray-Smith to the stage, until Saturday 8th June.

Inspired by the life of famous crime novelist Patricia Highsmith, author of the Mr Ripley series, Switzerland is “a tense, sharp-witted two-hander” (The Sydney Morning Herald) that blends the line between reality and fiction.

Frigid winds of the Swiss Alps whistle past the cabin windows of best-selling crime author Patricia Highsmith as she retreats away from the world in her beloved fortress of solitude. Surrounded by a towering collection of books with only the company of cats, Patricia’s peace is disturbed when an intriguing young man from her publisher’s office knocks on the door.

“Joanna Murray-Smith has written a beautiful play that sparkles off the page. Highsmith was full of contradictions. She was utterly brilliant, fiercely intelligent, a homophobe and a lesbian,” said Toni Scanlan (Belvoir’s The Weekend) who stars as Highsmith in the production.

Directed by Shaun Rennie (Suddenly Last Summer), the production also features Laurence Boxhall (The Mousetrap Australia) as the mysterious Edward, a young man trying to coax the final edition of the famed Mr Ripley series out of Highsmith.

Full of cunning twists and high-stakes mind games, this thrilling night of mystery and intrigue is sure to leave audiences reeling long after they’ve left the theatre.