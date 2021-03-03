SNOW WHITE Panto Postponed Until 2022

Due to the ongoing affects of the global pandemic, the production of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS has been postponed.

With severe travel restrictions in place across Europe, making it impossible for members of the cast, crew and sets to travel to Australia, along with the uncertainty of live performance and events in Australia still at this time, Bonnie along with co-producers of the show, Christopher Wood and David Gillett, have made the decision to open the show at Sydney's Coliseum Theatre in JULY 2022.

As Bonnie said when making the announcement "Since 2014, we've been spreading the pantomime joy and laughter down-under. After building an incredibly loyal audience across six dazzling seasons, we will really miss laughing and having fun with our amazing Aussie patrons this year. But rest assured my producing partners and I will contine to work towards mounting a truly fantastic production, with an amazing cast and we look forward to presenting it to you in 2022. I can guarantee it will be worth the wait!"

Thank you for your continued understanding and support during these extraordinary times .Looking forward to seeing you in July 2022, Bonnie x

Ticketholders with tickets for 2021 will remain valid for the new rescheduled dates and seats will remain the same, as per original booking.

Learn more at www.ozpanto.com.