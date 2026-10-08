SIX To Play Sydney's Theatre Royal

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After rave reviews and sold-out performances in Melbourne, the highly anticipated international smash-hit phenomenon SIX the Musical will arrive in Sydney.

The queendom will descend on Sydney's Theatre Royal to celebrate the newly coronated cast of queens. The official opening night of this award-winning global sensation will be on Wednesday 14 October at Theatre Royal Sydney. The production will then be heading to QPAC's Playhouse Theatre in Brisbane from January 2027.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW SIXTHEMUSICAL.COM.AU

The opening night Purple Carpet is expected to bring out Sydney's finest with confirmed guests as below. Media can make their way to the Theatre Royal for 6.30pm guest arrival, with the performance kicking off at 7.30pm sharp.

Guest List for SIX Opening Night: Amanda Keller, Angelina Thomson, Annabel Crabb, Andy Trieu, Ash Magic, Belinda Russell, Damien Leith, Darren Palmer, Deborah Hutton, Donny Galella, Emily Weir, Erika Heynatz, Georgie Parker, Ian Stenlake, Jay Laga'aia, Jeremy Fernandez, Jessica Redmayne, John Pearce, Kate Ritchie, Kathryn Eisman, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Leigh Sales, Lisa Wilkinson, Mitch and Mark, Melissa Hoyer, Nancye Hayes, Nikki Webster, Penny McNamee, PJ Lane, Rachael Beck, Richard Reid, Rob Mills & Georgie Tunny, Rodger Corser, Savannah Clarke, Simon Burke, Sophie Dillman, Steve Pennells, Taylor Haynes, and Tina Bursill.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr will turn up the mics remixing five hundred years of history into an 80-minute electrifying pop-concert musical that has become a global cultural phenomenon.

The new SIX Queens are played by an exceptional cast of Australian musical theatre talent. Taking on the role of Catherine of Aragon is Queensland Conservatorium graduate Sarah Murr, whose acclaimed stage credits include Les Misérables, Hadestown and & Juliet. Making her professional musical theatre debut as Anne Boleyn is Victorian College of the Arts graduate Mia Paris Scalise, an emerging performer with experience across film and modelling. NIDA graduate Cara Bessey steps into the role of Jane Seymour following appearances in Mary Poppins and the Australian tour of Sister Act. Playing the bold Anna of Cleves is Kadesa Honeyhill, whose credits include MAMMA MIA! and TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Katherine Howard will be portrayed by Angela Brischetto, who made her professional debut in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Completing the line-up as Catherine Parr is Green Room Award nominee Lorinda May Merrypor, best known for starring as Juliet in the Australian production of & Juliet.

Joining the SIX Australian Queens are the extremely talented swings made up of Lauren Goetz, Geena Hutton, and returning cast members Thalia Smith Dance Captain/Swing and Associate Choreographer/ Assistant to the Director/ Alternate Swing Cristina D'Agostino. Also supported by the SIX on stage band including Music Director / Keys Claire Healy, Assistant Music Director / Keys Heidi Maguire, Kathryn Stammers on Drums, Danielle Colligan on Guitar and Matilda Yang on Bass. This new and exciting company will work under the helm of Australian Associate Director Sharon Millerchip leading the team once again.

SIX tells the extraordinary story of the six wives of King Henry VIII who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right.

With its innovative and empowering take on history, and redefining of the modern musical, SIX has amassed a huge global community of all ages experiencing this fresh, clever, uplifting and intoxicating show.

SIX is the winner of 38 international awards, including two Tony Awards and a Platinum certified soundtrack that's been listened to over 5.5 billion times. The production attracts more than 3.5 million fans annually, and the show has now played in over 15 countries, proving the Queens' reign is far from over.

Since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, SIX has received widespread critical acclaim, leaving audiences enthralled by its infectious energy, catchy tunes, and empowering message. It swiftly moved to the West End and Broadway and continued to garner international recognition with productions in Australia, Canada, the United States, Europe and South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan and China.

Created by a brilliant original creative team - SIX the Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.



Photo Credit: James D. Morgan

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 02 Hrs 47 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Australia - Sydney Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming