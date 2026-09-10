SILVER TONGUE Musical Reveals Full Cast for Hayes Theatre Debut

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Hayes Theatre Co is set to welcome a new Australian musical this November with the full cast announcement for Silver Tongue, a new work by breakout Australian talents Miranda Middleton, Jacob Parker and Alec Steedman, developed by Hayes Theatre Co over several years. Opening 13 November, Silver Tongue brings together a stellar ensemble of actors, musicians and music-makers to tell a new Australian story through an original score. Tickets are now available at hayestheatre.com.au.

Leading the cast in the title role of Silver Tongue is Billie Palin (Pirates of Penzance). Natalie Abbott (Muriel's Wedding) plays Dick, alongside Marty Alix (Hamilton) as Jim.

Co-Artistic Director Victoria Falconer (My Brilliant Career) takes on the role of Peg, while also serving as Music Director, with Jack Green (Bright Star) playing Squire / Dad. The ensemble is completed by Tana Laga'aia (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Hands and also serving as Assistant Music Director with Shannen Alyce Quan (Little Women) as Livesey. Composer Alec Steedman (Bright Star) will also appear on stage on violin, with Lawrence Hawkins (RENT) joining the production as a standby.

A bold, funny, wryly inventive, and gloriously offbeat re-imagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island – new musical Silver Tongue rips up the map and re-draws the legend with killer songs, knockabout humour, and a touch of that special Hayes Theatre magic.

The story follows Jim – a young person adrift in the world, wrestling with questions of ambition and identity as they chase after a map and a myth – and the notorious Silver Tongue – a salty, swaggering, magnetic pirate queen who's equal parts mentor, menace and mystery. This unlikely duo set off on a rollicking treasure hunt, where double- and triple-crossing soon see them diving into uncharted waters, and ultimately into a whole new quest for truth, redemption, and the chance to write their own story.

Co-Artistic Director of Hayes Theatre Co, Richard Carroll (Pirates of Penzance, Calamity Jane), directs this bold new work. They are joined by Movement Director Vi Lam (Miss Saigon), and Assistant Director and co-writer Miranda Middleton (Bright Star).

"This extraordinary show captures everything we love about music theatre - it's epic, silly, imaginative, ambitious, hilarious, moving, and so much more. From hearing the first notes of Alec's beautiful song “Write My Story”, we knew this ingenious re-telling of the story of Treasure Island belonged on the Hayes stage.” - Richard Carroll, Director.

"Alec, alongside co-writers Miranda and Jacob have created a real rollicking tale with a rich, sea shanty-infused, folky-orchestral score; it's been a pleasure to develop it with them over the past few years. We can't wait to bring the tale to life with our brave and brilliant team of actor-musicians.”- Victoria Falconer, Music Director.

Get ready for a wet, wild and witty voyage packed with big ideas, whip-smart dialogue and punchy, genre-blending songs. With its bold new sound and irreverent spirit, Silver Tongue joins the next wave of original Australian music theatre, bringing fresh voices and an original score to the Hayes stage.

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